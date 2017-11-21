Someone Finally Made a Movie Where the Ghost of a Dead Dog Plans a Wedding
Here are a few kinds of movies that get made all the time:
- Dog Movies (Marley & Me, A Dog’s Purpose, Reservoir Dogs, Cujo)
- Ghost Movies (Ghost, Ghostbusters, The Men Who Stare at Goats, The Ghost and Mr. Chicken)
- Wedding Planning Movies (The Wedding Planner, Father of the Bride, Bride of Chucky, Freaks)
Here are a few kinds of movies that only rarely get made:
- Ghost Dog Movies (Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai)
- Dog Wedding Planning Movies (The Dog Wedding)
- Ghost Wedding Planning Movies (The Ghost Bride)
Here is a kind of movie that no one has ever been brave enough to make:
- Ghost Dog Wedding Planning Movies
Until now!