 The first ghost dog wedding planning movie is here at last.

Someone Finally Made a Movie Where the Ghost of a Dead Dog Plans a Wedding

Nov. 21 2017 4:36 AM

A good boy.

Brain Power Studio

Here are a few kinds of movies that get made all the time:

Here are a few kinds of movies that only rarely get made:

Here is a kind of movie that no one has ever been brave enough to make:

  • Ghost Dog Wedding Planning Movies

Until now!