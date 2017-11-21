John Lasseter Taking Leave of Absence from Disney-Pixar as Misconduct Allegations Emerge

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

John Lasseter, the head of Walt Disney Animation Studios, overseer of Pixar Animation Studios, and a giant in the industry, is taking a leave of absence as anonymous sources allege that he engaged in inappropriate behavior.

The news of Lasseter’s sabbatical came just minutes before a new Hollywood Reporter story broke in which multiple unnamed “former Pixar insiders as well as sources in the animation community” accuse Lasseter of a pattern of misconduct. One “longtime Pixar employee” reportedly said that Lasseter made a habit of “grabbing, kissing, making comments about physical attributes” and drinks heavily at social events and premieres. Others in the story allege that women at Pixar would routinely turn their heads to avoid a kiss from Lasseter and that Lasseter would touch women inappropriately at meetings and company functions.

The Hollywood Reporter story also cites anonymous sources who claim that an unwanted advance from Lasseter is the reason that Rashida Jones and writing partner Will McCormack stopped working on Toy Story 4. Neither Jones nor McCormack responded to THR’s requests for comment.

Disney also declined to comment on the story to the Hollywood Reporter, but in an internal staff memo obtained by THR and confirmed by Variety, Lasseter announced that he would be taking a leave of absence, writing that he recently had “a number of difficult conversations” and referring to unspecified “missteps.”

The memo continues:

It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable. That was never my intent. Collectively, you mean the world to me, and I deeply apologize if I have let you down. I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form. No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected.