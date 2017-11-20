Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in December

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Before They Expire in December
Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below we’ve chosen the best movies to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in December. (All titles expire Dec. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Good Watch
Amores Perros (Dec. 21)
Black Snake Moan
Che: Parts 1 & 2 (Dec. 20)
Compulsion
The Crucible
The Man from Snowy River
Nightcrawler
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Dec. 25)
The Queen of Versailles (Dec. 13)
Nostalgia Watch
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Toys
Family Watch
Holes (Dec. 5)
Christmas Watch
All I Want for Christmas
(Keeping the Christ in) Christmas Watch
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
Binge Watch
Dollhouse Season 2 (Dec. 11)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Seasons 1-11 (Dec. 9)
Terriers: Season 1
Touch: Season 2
Telenovela Binge Watch
La Viuda Negra Season 1
Rebelde
If You’re Bored
Bedazzled
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Two Girls and a Guy
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
Lucky Number Slevin (Dec. 10)
The Rite (Dec. 10)
America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed (Dec. 15)
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps
America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Dance Academy Series 1–3 (Dec. 19)