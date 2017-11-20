 The best movies expiring from Netflix in December.

Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in December

Nov. 20 2017 10:49 AM

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Before They Expire in December

171120_browbeat_waking
Richard Linklater's Waking Life is one of the great movies leaving Netflix next week.

Thousand Words/Fox Searchlight Pictures

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below we’ve chosen the best movies to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in December. (All titles expire Dec. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Waking Life
Young Frankenstein

Good Watch

Amores Perros (Dec. 21)
Black Snake Moan
Che: Parts 1 & 2 (Dec. 20)
Compulsion
The Crucible
The Man from Snowy River
Nightcrawler
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Dec. 25)
The Queen of Versailles (Dec. 13)

Nostalgia Watch

Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Toys

Family Watch

Holes (Dec. 5)

Christmas Watch

All I Want for Christmas

(Keeping the Christ in) Christmas Watch

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

Binge Watch

Dollhouse Season 2 (Dec. 11)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Seasons 1-11 (Dec. 9)
Terriers: Season 1
Touch: Season 2

Telenovela Binge Watch

La Viuda Negra Season 1
Rebelde

If You’re Bored

Bedazzled
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Two Girls and a Guy
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
Lucky Number Slevin (Dec. 10)
The Rite (Dec. 10)
America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed (Dec. 15)
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps
America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Dance Academy Series 1–3 (Dec. 19)