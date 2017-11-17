See How Alabamans are Reacting to the Roy Moore Allegations on The Daily Show

How do the good people of Alabama feel about the allegations against their Republican senate candidate Roy Moore, who is now accused of sexual harassment, assault, mall-lurking, and inappropriate relationships with at least nine teenage girls? You probably don’t want to know.

Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta went down to Alabama to talk to voters about the allegations and to make viewers lose all faith in humanity, as successful Daily Show field segments are wont to do.

Many Alabamans feel bad for Roy Moore, and that he is the real victim in all this. They are convinced they can see the allgeations for what they really are: “political bull” and “fake news.”

It’s one thing watching Roy Moore’s allies (and Breitbart) deflect and distract and victim-blame and cast doubt upon everyone from the accusers to the “Bezos Amazon Washington Post,” knowing they probably realize the truth but are protecting their candidate for political expediency. It’s quite another to watch the people who have been sucked in by this baloney and honestly don’t seem to realize it.

Some of the interviewees believe it’s likely the accusers were paid to make their claims, one theorizing it may be as much as $50,000—a figure he admits he made up himeself. Others believe this is all a set-up, not ruling out the idea that this could be a “40-year conspiracy by the Democrats.”

Others think it’s a case of he said/she said, although as Kosta points out, “It’s more like he said/she said/she said/she said/she said.”

Kosta even came across an ordained minister, suggesting he might say a prayer for Roy Moore’ alleged victims, to which he happy obliged:

“Heavenly Father, pray for Roy Moore as he goes through these difficult times.”