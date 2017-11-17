Does Anyone Say “Booyah” Anymore? And Other Mysteries of Justice League.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate’s movie critic, Dana Stevens, and Slate senior editor Jonathan Fischer spoil the latest installment in the DC universe, Justice League. Should it take more than half the movie to gather the team? Is it safe to reanimate Superman? What is a mother box? And who even says “booyah” anymore?