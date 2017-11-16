Jesmyn Ward, Masha Gessen, Robin Benway, and Frank Bidart Win National Book Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jesmyn Ward, Masha Gessen, Robin Benway, and Frank Bidart all won National Book Awards on Wednesday night, the New York Times reports. The writers were honored at a star-studded ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street hosted by actress Cynthia Nixon; presenters included Anne Hathaway and Bill Clinton.

Advertisement



In addition to the prizes given for work published this year (or, technically, between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017), the National Book Foundation gave two lifetime achievement awards. Its Literarian Award for Outstanding Service went to Scholastic CEO Richard Robinson for his work with literacy rates and school book clubs. Meanwhile, the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters went to novelist Annie Proulx, who delivered a blistering speech about the miserable era we’re living through.