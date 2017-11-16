Emo Rapper Lil Peep, Who Was Hailed as the Future of the Genre, Is Dead at 21

Lil Peep, who earlier this year was dubbed the “future of emo rap” by Pitchfork, died on Wednesday at the age of 21. Through his woozy, melancholic songs like “White Wine,” “Girls,” and “Drugz,” he drew from ’00s emo influences like Limp Bizkit and Panic! At the Disco as well as rapper Gucci Mane, while garnering millions of fans on social media and Soundcloud. A 2017 New York Times profile of Peep and several other young rappers considered to be at the forefront of the genre compared him to Kurt Cobain, and the rapper talked openly about his struggles with drugs and mental illness. “I suffer from depression and some days I wake up and I’m like, Fuck, I wish I didn’t wake up,” he revealed in an interview. “… Some days I’ll be very down and out, but you won’t be able to tell, really, because I don’t express that side of myself on social media. That’s the side of myself that I express through music.”