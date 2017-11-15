In the Deadpool 2 Teaser, a High-as-a-Kite Deadpool Channels Bob Ross, Paints Lovely Landscapes

Deadpool’s “Wet on Wet” Teaser

The unnamed Deadpool sequel may be a long six months away, but hey, at least we’ll have another absurd and hilarious viral marketing campaign to get us through. The campaign for the follow-up has begun, with a very funny Bob Ross-inspired teaser.

The teaser sees the wisecracking antihero dressed as the late, great internet hero, Bob Ross (or “Ross Bobart,” according to the credits), white shirt, soft voice, fluffy afro and all. Deadpool is chilled out and high as a kite, painting landscapes, happy trees, and a Deadpool Thanksgiving, a painting Ryan Reynolds shared on his Twitter last week. The names of the paints are Hollywood puns: Mennen Black, Betty White, Girls of Indigo, Clockwork Orange, Doc Brown, Pretty ‘n Pink, and of course, Box Office Gold.

Advertisement



True to the Bob Ross style, Deadpool is painting “wet on wet,” a style Ross was known for, in which wet paint is applied on top of previous layers of wet paint. He even refers to his trees as “happy.” “Nothing wrong with making friends with trees,” says Reynolds/Deadpool/Wilson/Bobart. Bob Ross would be proud.

If you’re here for movie details, you’re out of luck. The trailer includes exactly 10 seconds of Deadpool footage (see 1:30–1:40) before returning to the soothing world of Ross Bobart. But oh, what footage it is: a truck crashing through a window, a room in flames, Wade Wilson running through a car, and guns, lots of guns.

The seeds for this brilliant teaser were apparently sown way back in January earlier this year:

Bob Ross is very calming. 5 min into this show, it feels like you've been fucked to death by a thousand pillows. pic.twitter.com/UMazluwLui — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 17, 2017