Watch Taylor Swift’s Acoustic Version of “Call It What You Want” on Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift was the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live, and after a dull, but album-accurate rendition of “ …Ready For It,” she turned in an acoustic version of “ Call It What You Want ” that harks back to the glory days of MTV Unplugged. Let’s count the period details:

Technically, Swift only pulled off the first five, but considering the lyrics she sang included lines like, “All the liars are calling me one,” it might be something to consider the next time she builds this kind of musical time machine. Still, it’s always interesting to hear an elaborately produced pop song stripped to its roots, then elaborately produced all over again in a different style. Maybe she can perform “Look What You Made Me Do” like a Rudy Vallee-style megaphone crooner next!