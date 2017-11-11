Keegan-Michael Key and Ellie Kemper Star in a Late Show Montage of Bad Movie Trailers

Remember when late night TV shows would sometimes make jokes that weren’t about our national collapse at the hands of Donald J. Trump? Stephen Colbert remembers! On Friday, The Late Show presented a segment about the current trend of movies with “bad” in the title: Bad Moms, Bad Santa, Bad Grandpa, A Bad Moms Christmas, and so on. Enlisting the help of an all-star cast—Keegan-Michael Key, Ellie Kemper, Jessica Williams, Andy Serkis, Chris O’Dowd, and Bob Odenkirk—Colbert maps out the next three years of surefire blockbuster hits. From popes to haberdashers to giraffes, no career path is safe from this scourge of hard livin’, hard drinkin’… wait a minute. Does the bottle of bourbon Keegan-Michael Key (Bad Cardiologist) and Jessica Williams (Terrible Notary) say “Noblet Creek?” I mean, first off, it’s pretty cool that Knob Creek is getting its distinctive bottle onto Late Night without paying any product placement fees. But more importantly, we’ve seen that prop bottle of bourbon before. Here it is in the summer of 2016: