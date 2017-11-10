Here’s Another Swift Freebie: Taylor Swift Singing “New Year’s Day” Live on ABC  

ABC



Taylor Swift debuted Reputation’s closing track on Thursday night, just hours before the album’s release, in a pre-recorded performance aired during ABC’s Scandal.

“New Year’s Day,” written by Swift and Jack Antonoff (with whom she also co-wrote “Look What You Made Me Do”), appears to be another ode to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Her new album hints that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the pair, with the world putting them through their paces on “Dancing with Our Hands Tied.” But in “New Year’s Day,” Swift, accompanying herself at a candle-lit piano, indicates she’s in it for the long haul:

“Don’t read the last page/ But I stay when it’s hard or it’s wrong or we're making mistakes/ I want your midnights/ But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day.”

Hanging around to help a significant other clean up a post-party mess is a pretty big commitment—although let’s be real, Swift has probably never had to clean up after a party in her life. It’s a nice sentiment though. The song asks its subject to “hold onto the memories,” something Swift always does herself—in “Red,” she says that “Forgetting [Jake Gyllenhaal] was like trying to know somebody you never met” while in “All Too Well,” she remembers the details of their broken relationship, er, all too well.