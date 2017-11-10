Networks and Creators Distance Themselves From Louis C.K. in Light of Allegations

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Networks and distributors have been quick to distance themselves from Louis C.K. in light of accusations of sexual misconduct by five women in a New York Times report. The Orchard announced on Friday that it will not release C.K.’s film I Love You, Daddy. Meanwhile, HBO has cut ties with the comedian, dropping him from an upcoming comedy special to benefit autism programs and announcing that it would pull C.K.’s projects, including several standup specials and his sitcom Lucky Louie, from its streaming services.

FX, which is home to Louie as well as two C.K.-produced series, Baskets and Better Things, said in a statement that it was “very troubled” about the Times allegations. "The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our five shows produced together over the past eight years,” the statement continued, and the network promised to “take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

Mike Schur, best known as the creator behind The Good Place, Parks and Recreaction, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, tweeted about the allegations against C.K., writing that “misogyny is a cancer.” He also added an apology for casting C.K. on Parks and Rec as police officer Dave Sanderson in six episodes between 2009 and 2012, admitting that he was aware of the rumors at the time and invited C.K. to reprise his role anyway. (Schur goes by the name Ken Tremendous on Twitter.)

I don't remember when I heard the rumors about him. But I'm sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I'm sorry. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 9, 2017