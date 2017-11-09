Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson is working on a new Star Wars trilogy, according to a press release from Lucasfilm.

Don’t expect to see more of Luke or even Rey, though. According to the release, the trilogy will be “brand-new” and will “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

The plan is for Johnson to write and direct the first movie and shepherd the other two, with his regular producer Ram Bergman along for the ride as well.