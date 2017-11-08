Streep, Hanks, and Spielberg Made a Movie About the Pentagon Papers. Here's the First Trailer.

Still taken from the trailer

Someone needs to wake up the guy who engraves Oscar statuettes immediately, because the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The Post just dropped, and it’s more than just Oscar bait—it’s Oscar catnip. Not only is The Post based on a true story, it’s based on a true story about journalists trying to expose corruption, and we know how the Academy feels about those, even in happier times. It’s getting a limited Dec. 22 release, so it’ll be fresh in voters’ minds when January comes around. It has a score by John Williams, and—oh yeah, did we mention it stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, teaming up on the big screen for the very first time?

See for yourself:

It would be an understatement to point out that the time is ripe for Spielberg to make a movie all about the freedom of the press, given who is sitting in the Oval Office. His new film will explore the role that the Washington Post played in bringing the Pentagon Papers to light in 1971, with Hanks playing famed Post editor Ben Bradlee and Streep playing publisher Katharine Graham. They’re joined by a supporting cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Alison Brie, and Carrie Coon.

Unfortunately, the first trailer really does not do justice to what are sure to be powerhouse performances from Streep and Hanks. Instead, it’s full of expositional dialogue like “Kay, people are concerned about having a woman in charge of the paper” and “To risk her fortune and the company that’s been her entire life, I think that’s brave” and (my favorite) “Nixon will muster the full power of the presidency, and if there’s a way to destroy you, by God, he’ll find it!”