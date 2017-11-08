Jimmy Kimmel Congratulates Trump on the Great Health Care Plan He’s Providing

Despite the wave of bad news for Republicans Tuesday night, there was one bright spot: a rare moment of praise for President Trump from Jimmy Kimmel. The late night host has been at odds with the president on many issues—health care, mass shootings, whether or not it’s a good idea to praise Nazis—but as he explained on his show, President Trump has finally done something right. It’s hard to believe it, but the Trump administration is surreptitiously offering Americans a health care plan that, while imperfect, will actually improve health care in America. Here are just a few things you can get from the plan Trump’s government is offering: