Jimmy Kimmel Congratulates Trump on the Great Health Care Plan He’s Providing
Despite the wave of bad news for Republicans Tuesday night, there was one bright spot: a rare moment of praise for President Trump from Jimmy Kimmel. The late night host has been at odds with the president on many issues—health care, mass shootings, whether or not it’s a good idea to praise Nazis—but as he explained on his show, President Trump has finally done something right. It’s hard to believe it, but the Trump administration is surreptitiously offering Americans a health care plan that, while imperfect, will actually improve health care in America. Here are just a few things you can get from the plan Trump’s government is offering:
- Coverage for pre-existing conditions.
- No lifetime caps
- Essential benefits
- Children can stay insured on their parents’ plan until age 26
And best of all, as Kimmel points out, Trump’s plan is very affordable for low-income families. It’s the kind of outcome that seemed almost impossible when Trump started rolling out his cruel and punitive plans to dismantle Obamacare. It’s unclear why the president, normally a stubborn guy, had such a dramatic change of heart, but, honestly, who cares? You can sign up for insurance through the plan during the open enrollment period—now, in other words—at healthcare.gov. Great job, Donald Trump!