Did the Election Results Get You in the Mood to Watch a Nazi’s Face Melt Off? We Can Help!

Occasionally, Slate publishes service journalism—the kind of thing that might not be the most exciting story to report, but that provides important and useful advice, tips, and information to our readers. Tuesday night, a year after Donald Trump was elected president, and nearly three months after white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, as Republicans across the country rack up one defeat after another, we think it’s extremely important that our readers have access to the scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark in which a group of Nazis get their faces melted clean off. It’s not a flashy story. It’s not a big scoop. It won’t win anyone a Pulitzer. But we believe that it is extremely important that our country’s greatest cinematic achievement in the field of Nazi face melting be available to the public tonight, for the good of the nation. So crack open a beer, put your feet up, and do your duty as an American: