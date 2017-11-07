Film Critics Bar Disney From Year-End Awards Over L.A. Times Blackout

The L.A. Times announced on Friday that its review of Thor: Ragnarok had been delayed by Disney’s decision to bar the paper’s critics from advance screenings of the film. Disney has challenged none of the fact in the Times’ articles about Disney and Anaheim—which fans of the Streisand Effect can read here and here —but said in a statement that the articles showed “a disregard for basic journalistic standards” in their alleged lack of balance. In response, Disney has told the Times’ critics they will not be allowed to see Coco and Star Wars: The Last Jedi before they open in theaters, will have no access to interviews with anyone connected with the movies, and it has even restricted Times employees’ access to the press sites that provide still images, press releases, and the like.

Yesterday, the A.V. Club, the Boston Globe’s Ty Burr, and the Washington Post’s Alyssa Rosenberg announced they would not be attending advance screenings of Disney movies or writing about them before release until the blackout was lifted, and Flavorwire said it would refuse to cover Disney movies in any way. But this morning’s announcement represents the most concerted response so far. The NYFCC is typically the first major critics’ group to announce its awards, and the NSFC is usually the last, meaning that the studio’s releases will be frozen out of both the beginning and the end of the year-end trophy derby. (I am a member of the NSFC, and took part in in the vote on the Disney ban.) It’s only fair to point out that, with the possible exception of Coco, Disney’s 2017 releases, which include the Beauty and the Beast remake and the latest installments in the Cars, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, aren’t thought to be serious contenders for any major awards, so the ban is likely largely symbolic. But considering that the joint statement between the four groups is without recent, and possibly any, precedent, it’s at the least a significant symbol. And they’re in good company, with a director of one of Disney’s biggest 2018 releases, A Wrinkle in Time, publicly signaling that she’s on their side.