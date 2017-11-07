Britney Spears Original Painting Sells at Vegas Benefit for $10,000
You want a piece of Britney Spears? Too late, somebody already bought it.
A tableau of flowers lovingly hand painted by one B. Spears has sold at auction for $10,000. Spears donated the work to the Vegas Cares benefit, where it was auctioned off to raise money for a memorial to the victims of the October shooting that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured. Spears has a close personal connection to Vegas, where she has performed in residency since 2014.
The winning bid was placed by entertainment reporter Robin Leach, best known for hosting Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous (which also happens to be a Spears lyric), and who also happened to be the auctioneer. Doesn't he look pleased:
Spears didn’t attend the benefit herself, but introduced the painting via video.
“The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward,” she said.
#VegasCares 😉🌸🌻🎨— Godney (@ItsGodney_) November 7, 2017
Britney Spears / Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/69biAKkQD7
Here is another video of the artist, listening to Mozart in a garden while creating the work back in October:
Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥 pic.twitter.com/T3ne9oCZyc— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 13, 2017