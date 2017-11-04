Kevin Spacey suspended from House of Cards.

Netflix, which distributes House of Cards, announced Friday that they would not distribute any future version of the show that included Spacey, and furthermore that an upcoming Gore Vidal biopic starring Spacey would be cancelled. (The film, written and directed by Michael Hoffman, shot this summer in Rome and Ravello.) This may not be the end of House of Cards, however: In addition to the “creative path forward” mentioned in the MRC statement, Netflix, in their own statement, left the door open for continuing without Spacey: