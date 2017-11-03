The CMA Awards ban questions about the Las Vegas shooting.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

If there’s one thing the U.S.’ epidemic of gun violence has taught us, it’s that immediately after a massacre is no time to talk about guns. And as far as the Country Music Association is concerned, more than a month after 58 people were murdered at a Jason Aldean show in Las Vegas is still too soon.

According to media guidlines issued for Sunday’s CMA Awards and first reported by Rolling Stone, journalists who ask questions about "the Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like" risk having their credentials revoked “via security escort,” which seems like a not-especially-subtle way of saying they’ll be thrown out.

Advertisement



"It's vital, more so this year than in year's [sic] past due to the sensitivities at hand, that the CMA Awards be a celebration of Country Music and the artists that make this genre so great,” the media guidelines say. “It's an evening to honor the outstanding achievements in Country Music of the previous year and we want everyone to feel comfortable talking to press about this exciting time.”