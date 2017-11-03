Does Thor: Ragnarok Have Sufficient Punching to Qualify as a Superhero Film?

Does Thor: Ragnarok Have Enough Punching to Qualify as a Superhero Film? Three Critics Discuss.
On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this episode, Slate movie critic Dana Stevens, Slate senior editor Jonathan Fischer, and Slate Western Kansas bureau chief Dan Kois discuss the latest Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok, whose director Kois recently profiled for the New York Times Magazine. How does it fit into the wider Marvel mythology? Is it possible for a Marvel movie to be too funny? And is there even sufficient punching so as to qualify as a 2017 superhero film?
Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.