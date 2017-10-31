The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Universal Pictures, Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Buena Vista Pictures, Columbia Pictures

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Warner Bros.

Good Watch

42

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Nov. 13)

Eventual Salvation (Nov. 3)

Field of Dreams

It's Not Yet Dark (Nov. 2)

Michael Clayton

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

Where the Day Takes You

Nostalgia Watch

Men in Black

Family Watch

The Boss Baby (Nov. 22)

Casper

Charlotte's Web

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (Nov. 13)

Belated Halloween Watch

Bushwick (Nov. 24)

Darkness Rising (Nov. 27)

Oculus

Piranha (Nov. 20)

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

The Veil (Nov. 5)

Early Christmas Watch

Santa Claws (Nov. 17)

“That’s Chappie” Watch

Chappie



If You’re Bored

The Bittersweet

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Undercover Grandpa

All About the Money (Nov. 2)

Williams (Nov. 4)

The Homesman (Nov. 5)

The Dinner (Nov. 6)

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper (Nov. 7)

Killing Ground (Nov. 7)

The Journey Is the Destination (Nov. 7)

Long Time Running (Nov. 12)

Hickok (Nov. 14)

9 (Nov. 16)

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey (Nov. 17)

The Case for Christ (Nov. 21)

Cherry Pop (Nov. 22)

Tracers (Nov. 22)

Deep (Nov. 23)

The Queen of Spain (Nov. 28)

The Details (Nov. 30)

Winning (Nov. 30)

Netflix Originals

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 (Nov. 2)

Alias Grace (Nov. 3)

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 (Nov. 3)

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 (Nov. 7)

Project Mc²: Part 6 (Nov. 7)

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 (Nov. 10)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 (Nov. 10)

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 (Nov. 10)

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 (Nov. 10)

Mea Culpa (Nov. 10)

The Killer (Nov. 10)

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black (Nov. 14)

A Christmas Prince (Nov. 17)

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton (Nov. 17)

Longmire: Final Season (Nov. 17)

Luna Petunia: Season 3 (Nov. 17)

Marvel’s The Punisher (Nov. 17)

Mudbound (Nov. 17)

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 (Nov. 17)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 (Nov. 17)

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 (Nov. 17)

Beat Bugs: All Together Now (Nov. 21)

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (Nov. 21)

Saving Capitalism (Nov. 21)

Godless (Nov. 22)

She's Gotta Have It: Season 1 (Nov. 23)

Cuba and the Cameraman (Nov. 24)

Frontier: Season 2 (Nov. 24)

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 (Nov. 24)

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 (Nov. 24)

Glitch: Season 2 (Nov. 28)

Good Morning Call: Season 2 (Nov. 28)

Other Series

Stranger: Season 1

Under Arrest: Season 7

P. King Duckling: Season 1 (Nov. 7)

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1 (Nov. 15)

Broadchurch: Season 3 (Nov. 27)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2 (Nov. 27)

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1 (Nov. 29)

HBO

Universal Pictures

Must Watch

Get Out (2017) (Nov. 4)

Good Watch

A United Kingdom (2017) (Nov. 13)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Pale Rider (1985)

Family Watch

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

The Lego Batman Movie (2017) (Nov. 11)

Belated Halloween Watch

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Fast and Furious Watch

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Really, Really Ridiculously Good Looking Watch

Zoolander (2001)

If You’re Bored

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Bachelor Party (‘84) (1984)

Bird on a Wire (1966)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (Extended Version Available) (2004)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Sweet November (2001)

Terminator Salvation (Director’s Cut Available) (2009)

Volunteers (1985)

W. (2008)

The Great Wall (2017) (Nov. 18)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) (Nov. 19)

Kong: Skull Island (2017) (Nov. 25)

Warcraft (2016) (Nov. 26)



HBO Original Programming

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge, Part 1 (Nov. 6)

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge, Part 2 (Nov. 7)

War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend (Nov. 11)

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special (Nov. 11)

Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Program (Nov. 18)

Baltimore Rising (Nov. 20)

Meth Storm (Nov. 27)

HBO First Look: The Shape of Water (Nov. 28)

Season premieres

Sesame Street: A Sesame Street Thanksgiving, Season 48 premiere (Nov. 18)

El Hipnotizador, Season 2 premiere (Nov. 10)

Season finales

Vice Principals, Season 2 finale (Nov. 12)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 4 finale (Nov. 12)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 15 finale (Nov. 18)

Tracey Ullman’s Show, Season 2 finale (Nov. 24)



Estrenos

A Prueba (AKA On Trial), (2016) (Nov. 1)

El peso de la ley (AKA The Weight of the Law) (2017) (Nov. 3)

Inseparables (2016) (Nov. 10)

Cuentas Por Cobrar (AKA Achilles’ Redemption) (2016) (Nov. 17)

Amazon

Paramount

Good Watch

Airplane! (1980)

Bad Boys (1983)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

The Departed (2007)

Fences (2016) (Nov. 24)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Speed Racer (2008)

Unforgettable (1996)

Up in the Air (2009)

Nostalgia Watch

A Knight's Tale (2001)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Belated Halloween Watch

Among Us (2017) (Nov. 6)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

The Cell (2000)

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) (Nov. 4)

007 Watch

Dr. No (1963)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

A View to Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

License to Kill (1989)

Goldeneye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Knifey-Spoony Watch

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

If You’re Bored

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Altar Egos (2017)

Beauty Factory (2013)

Chasing the Star (2017)

Dirty Work (1998)

Legally Blondes (2009)

Nowhere to Run (1993)

No Way to Live (2016)

Redeemer

The Beautiful Ones (2017)

The Little Tin Man (2013)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Life on the Line (2016) (Nov. 5)

The Lovers (2017) (Nov. 5)

Pearly Gates (2015) (Nov. 6)

Fifty Shades of Black (2017) (Nov. 7)

Armed Response (2017) (Nov. 9)

Allied (2016) (Nov. 10)

Baby Steps (2015) (Nov. 13)

Broken Mile (2016) (Nov. 13)

Orion (2015) (Nov. 13)

The Patent Scam (2017) (Nov. 13)

Shot Caller (2017) (Nov. 16)

Man Down (2016) (Nov. (19)

Before the Sun Explodes (2016) (Nov. 20)

Blood Ransom (2014) (Nov. 20)

London’s Finest (2014) (Nov. 27)

Panic (2014) (Nov. 27)

The Incomparable Rose Hartman (2016) (Nov. 27)

The Circle (2017) (Nov. 29)

Ogar: Will of Steel (2017) (Nov. 30)

Amazon Original Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Season 1 (Nov. 7)

The Stinky and Dirty Show Season 2 (Nov. 23)

Click Clack Moo Holiday (Nov. 28)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 1 (Nov. 29)

Amazon Original Movies/Documentaries

The Only Living Boy in New York (2017) (Nov. 3)

Landline (2017) (Nov. 17)

The Big Sick (2017) (Nov. 24)

Other Series

Falling Water Season 1 (Nov. 3)

Home Fires Season 2 (Nov. 7)

Dark Angel Season 1 (Nov. 21)

Home Remedy Season 1 (Nov. 23)

Amazon Exclusives

Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals (Nov. 9)

Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Steelers (Nov. 16)

Thursday Night Football: Redskins vs. Cowboys (Nov. 30)

Hulu

Roadside Attractions

Must Watch

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Good Watch

25th Hour (2002)

Airplane! (1980)

Bad Boys (1983)

Barbershop (2002)

Bound (1996)

Citizen Jane (2017) (Nov. 11)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)

Fences (2016) (Nov. 24)

Flesh + Blood (1985)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

How to Build a Time Machine (2016)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Mean Creek (2004)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013) (Nov. 8)

Nixon (1995)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Quiet American (2002)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Shopgirl (2005)

Their Finest (2016) (Nov. 11)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Up in the Air (2009)

Zero Days (2016) (Nov. 5)

Nostalgia Watch

13 Going on 30 (2004)

D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)

Kazaam (1996)

Men in Black (1997)

Saved! (2004)

She’s All That (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Family Watch

Air Bud 2: Golden Receiver (1998)

The Aristocats (1970)

Brother Bear (2003)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Doug’s First Movie (1999)

Hannah Montana the Movie (2009) (Nov. 5)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Jungle Book – Live Action (1994)

Pinocchio (2002)

The Rescuers (1977)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure (1998)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Belated Halloween Watch

5th Kind (2017)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Scream (1996)

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2001)

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) (Nov. 4)



Thanksgiving Watch

Home for the Holidays (1995)



Early Christmas Watch

Bad Santa (2003)

Christmas Classics: Jingle Bells (2010)

Christmas Classics: O’Christmas Tree (1999)

Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Crash (1998)

Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Snooze (1995)

Christmas Classics: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1999)

Christmas with the Cranks (2004)

Chuck Jones Collection: A Very Merry Cricket (2016)

Happy Christmas (2014) (Nov. 23)

The Swan Princess Christmas (2012)

Very Early New Year's Watch

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

007 Watch

Dr. No (1963)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

A View to Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

License to Kill (1989)

Goldeneye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Knifey-Spoony Watch

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

If You’re Bored

The 13th Warrior (1999)

The Air up There (1994)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Alfie (2004)

Arizona Bushwhackers (1967)

Ashby (2015)

The Associate (1996)

Barbarella (1968)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beowulf (2007)

Blown Away (1994)

Celtic Pride (1996)

Corky Romano (2001)

Cougars, Inc. (2011)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Delta Farce (2007)

Dirty Work (1998)

Double Take (2001)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Grumpier Old Men (1995)

Journey to Space (2015)

Jungle to Jungle (1997)

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)

Larger than Life (1996)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Legally Blondes (2009)

Little Man (2006)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

The Marrying Man (1991)

Moonlight Mile (2002)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

Open Range (2003)

Out Cold (2001)

Outside Providence (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Proof (2005)

Pumpkin (2002)

The Saint (1997)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Split Decisions (1988)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

Unforgettable (1996)

What’s the Worst that Could Happen? (2001)

The Penguin King (2012) (Nov. 2)

Life on the Line (2016) (Nov. 5)

Gadgetgang in Outerspace (2017) (Nov. 8)

Oddball (2015) (Nov. 8)

White Haired Witch (2014) (Nov. 8)

Allied (2016) (Nov. 10)

Austin Found (2017) (Nov. 10)

The Song (2014) (Nov. 10)

Extract (2009) (Nov. 15)

Iron Sky (2012) (Nov. 15)

Parkland (2013) (Nov. 15)

Still Breathing (1997) (Nov. 15)

Whose Streets? (2017) (Nov. 16)

Man Down (2016) (Nov. 19)

Whitey (1980) (Nov. 20)

The Assassin Next Door (2009) (Nov. 22)

Stander (2003) (Nov. 22)

Monkey Business (2017) (Nov. 30)

Person to Person (2017) (Nov. 30)

Hulu Original Series

Marvel’s Runaways: Series premiere (Nov. 21)

Future Man: Series premiere (Nov. 14)

Hulu Original Documentary

Obey Giant (2017) (Nov. 11)

Other Series