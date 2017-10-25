Sixteen Things We Learned From This Sixteen-Second Trailer for Den of Thieves
- It’s set in Los Angeles.
- There’s an armored truck in it.
- And also Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.
- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character believes that if anybody moves, you shoot them, you understand?
- Ski masks with skulls painted on are remarkably unthreatening, as disguises go.
- Gerard Butler!
- His character feels like a different animal here, boys.
- Pablo Schreiber is also in it the movie.
- And so is O’Shea Jackson Jr, whose character drives a sweet Mustang.
- Gerard Butler’s character would like O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s character to know that they’re not the bad guys here, Gerard Butler is.
- Den of Thieves is an STX Films and Diamond Film production, presenting a Diamond Film Productions / Tucker Tooley Entertainment / Mark Canton Production / G-Base Productions Production.
- But it’s also a Christian Gudegast film, produced by Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Gerard Butler, and Alan Siegel.
- The story’s by Christian Gudegast and Paul Scheuring, but the screenplay’s only by Christian Gudegast.
- Meadow Williams appears in the film (but not the trailer), is an executive producer, and seems to be the only woman to get her name in the credit block.
- In much wisdom is much grief, and he that increaseth wisdom increaseth sorrow.
- The full trailer will come out tomorrow!