Sixteen Things We Learned From This Sixteen-Second Trailer for Den of Thieves

Sixteen Things We Learned From This Sixteen-Second Trailer for Den of Thieves

Oct. 25 2017 3:26 AM

Sixteen Things We Learned From This Sixteen-Second Trailer for Den of Thieves

Gerard Butler in Den of Thieves.

STX Films

  1. It’s set in Los Angeles.
  2. There’s an armored truck in it.
  3. And also Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.
  4. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character believes that if anybody moves, you shoot them, you understand?
  5. Ski masks with skulls painted on are remarkably unthreatening, as disguises go.
  6. Gerard Butler!
  7. His character feels like a different animal here, boys.
  8. Pablo Schreiber is also in it the movie.
  9. And so is O’Shea Jackson Jr, whose character drives a sweet Mustang.
  10. Gerard Butler’s character would like O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s character to know that they’re not the bad guys here, Gerard Butler is.
  11. Den of Thieves is an STX Films and Diamond Film production, presenting a Diamond Film Productions / Tucker Tooley Entertainment /  Mark Canton Production /  G-Base Productions Production.
  12. But it’s also a Christian Gudegast film, produced by Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Gerard Butler, and Alan Siegel.
  13. The story’s by Christian Gudegast and Paul Scheuring, but the screenplay’s only by Christian Gudegast.
  14. Meadow Williams appears in the film (but not the trailer), is an executive producer, and seems to be the only woman to get her name in the credit block.
  15. In much wisdom is much grief, and he that increaseth wisdom increaseth sorrow.
  16. The full trailer will come out tomorrow!