Corey Feldman Launches Funding Campaign to Expose Hollywood Pedophilia

Corey Feldman on Youtube

Eighties child star Corey Feldman has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a movie about his life that will expose the pedophilia he says is rampant in Hollywood.

Feldman, who has previously stated that he and Two Coreys co-star Corey Haim were preyed upon by older men in the entertainment industry, posted a video to Youtube along with a link to his campaign.

Feldman’s appeal comes in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein revelations, with Feldman hoping to break another Hollywood “dam of silence.” He’s calling on other former child stars to come forward, as dozens of women did in the wake of the first explosive Weinstein reports. “I’m not alone,” he says. “I know there are thousands of others that have experienced what I have experienced in the entertainment industry. I also know that there are peers of mine who know exactly what I’m talking about and know all of the details but have been afraid to come forward with their own truths.”

The Indiegogo fundraising campaign, posted by Feldman’s wife, Courtney Mitchell, says that its $10 million goal will allow Feldman to write, direct, and distribute a major motion picture as well as cover security and legal costs to protect his family. It continues:

As a security measure Corey has already written down the names and details of the events and given them to a trusted person of power, in case anything should happen to him or any member of his family before the film is finished.

In the video, Corey indicates that he has at least six names to name, including one who is still powerful today, and can connect this pedophilia to a major Hollywood studio.

Feldman has grown increasingly vocal about his childhood experiences since the 2010 death of his close friend Haim but has yet to directly accuse a major Hollywood figure. In 2016 he spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about why he hadn’t yet named names:

I’m not able to name names. People are frustrated, people are angry, they want to know how is this happening, and they want answers—and they turn to me and they say, “Why don't you be a man and stand up and name names and stop hiding and being a coward?” I have to deal with that, which is not pleasant, especially given the fact that I would love to name names. I'd love to be the first to do it. But unfortunately California conveniently enough has a statute of limitations that prevents that from happening. Because if I were to go and mention anybody’s name I would be the one that would be in legal problems and I’m the one that would be sued.