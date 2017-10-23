Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in November

Jaap Buitendijk/GK Films

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below we’ve chosen the best movies to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in November. (All titles expire Nov. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Good Watch

Do I Sound Gay? (Nov. 3)

Hard Candy

Hugo

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me (Nov. 16)

The Matrix

V for Vendetta

Nostalgia Watch

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Twilight

Heavyweights (Nov. 5)

Family Watch

Hannah Montana: The Movie (Nov. 5)

Sky High (Nov. 5)

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Spooky Watch

Dream House (Nov. 16)

Goosebumps (Nov. 11)

The Human Centipede: First Sequence (Nov. 15)

The Legend of Hell House

Ravenous

We Are Still Here (Nov. 15)

Binge Watch

Black Books: Series 1-3

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9 (Nov. 13)

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2 (Nov. 17)

