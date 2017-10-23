Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in November

 The best movies expiring from Netflix in November.

Oct. 23 2017 11:08 AM

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Before They Expire in November

Asa Butterfield in Hugo
Hugo is just one of the great movies leaving Netflix next week.

Jaap Buitendijk/GK Films

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below we’ve chosen the best movies to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in November. (All titles expire Nov. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Good Watch

Do I Sound Gay? (Nov. 3)
Hard Candy
Hugo
Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me (Nov. 16)
The Matrix
V for Vendetta

Nostalgia Watch

Get Rich or Die Tryin'
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Twilight
Heavyweights (Nov. 5)

Family Watch

Hannah Montana: The Movie (Nov. 5)
Sky High (Nov. 5)
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Spooky Watch

Dream House (Nov. 16)
Goosebumps (Nov. 11)
The Human Centipede: First Sequence (Nov. 15)
The Legend of Hell House
Ravenous
We Are Still Here (Nov. 15)

Binge Watch

Black Books: Series 1-3
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9 (Nov. 13) 
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2 (Nov. 17)

If You’re Bored

Back to the Secret Garden
The Brothers
Christmas with the Kranks
The Newton Boys
The Heartbreak Kid (Nov. 8)
Jessie: Seasons 1-4 (Nov. 15)
Cristela: Season 1 (Nov. 16) 
The Break-Up (Nov. 16) 
Somewhere Only We Know (Nov. 17)
The Warlords (Nov. 22) 
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3 (Nov. 25)
Hatched (Nov. 30) 
Legends: Seasons 1-2 (Nov. 30) 
The Gambler (Nov. 30)