Carrie Coon Swears That’s Not Her on Mindhunter

After celebrated turns on Fargo and The Leftovers, Carrie Coon has been winning plaudits for her performance in Mindhunter, the new David Fincher-produced Netflix series about the birth of serial-killer profiling at the FBI. There’s just one problem: Carrie Coon is not on Mindhunter. The role of Dr. Wendy Carr, an academic psychologist with a thing for stray cats and jumbo-sized glasses of white wine, is actually played by Anna Torv, an Australian actress last seen at length on the (extremely great) Fox sci-fi series Fringe. It may be true, as Vulture’s Jen Chaney noted in her review, that Torv’s performance has “deeply Carrie Coon-ish overtones,” or that, as the A.V. Club’s Sean T. Collins noted, she gives off “serious Carrie Coon vibes.” But they are nonetheless entirely separate women.

In the era of binge-watching and “skip intro,” however, it seems not everyone has taken notice of who’s playing what part. Since Mindhunter’s debut, Coon has been graciously redirecting compliments like this one.

That's Anna Torv on Mindhunter, but I'm flattered. :) — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) October 16, 2017

A Twitter search turns up dozens more confused souls, so Coon has taken the further step of updating her Twitter bio to address what she calls “the ongoing Mindhunter controversy.”