Director James Gunn Says He’s Been Warning People About James Toback for Years

In a blistering Facebook post on Sunday, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wrote that he was well-aware of director James Toback’s reputation and had been warning women about him for more than 20 years. Sunday morning, more than 30 women came forward with allegations that Toback had sexually harassed them in a blockbuster Los Angeles Times story. Gunn wrote that he personally knew at least 15 women whom Toback allegedly approached in the manner described by the women in the Times article: telling them he was a film director who wanted to cast them in something, then trying to arrange a later, more private conversation. “He has done this to three girls I’ve dated, two of my very best friends, and a family member ... twice,” Gunn wrote. He didn’t speak out publicly (at least recently) until Sunday, he wrote, because the stories weren’t his: