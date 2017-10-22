Justin Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

The rare bit of entertainment news this weekend that does not involve women being treated horribly marks the first time Timberlake has performed at a Super Bowl Halftime Show since Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, when, come to think of it, he accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s right breast during a performance of “Rock Your Body” due to a “wardrobe malfunction.” In the aftermath, Jackson was uninvited from the Grammys and blacklisted from radio and MTV, while Timberlake’s career trajectory remained essentially unchanged—he didn’t even have to stop being a spokesperson for McDonald’s. Now Timberlake is returning to perform at another Super Bowl halftime show, and yet another entertainment fluff piece has become a reminder that the entertainment industry is awful to women.