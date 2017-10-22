 Justin Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Oct. 22 2017

Justin Timberlake poses with his Grammys backstage at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards on February 8, 2004. Janet Jackson was disinvited from the ceremony after she and Timberlake performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII a week earlier.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Pop star Justin Timberlake has officially announced he’ll be performing during halftime at Super Bowl LII in a tweet featuring Jimmy Fallon:

The rare bit of entertainment news this weekend that does not involve women being treated horribly marks the first time Timberlake has performed at a Super Bowl Halftime Show since Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, when, come to think of it, he accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s right breast during a performance of “Rock Your Body” due to a “wardrobe malfunction.” In the aftermath, Jackson was uninvited from the Grammys and blacklisted from radio and MTV, while Timberlake’s career trajectory remained essentially unchanged—he didn’t even have to stop being a spokesperson for McDonald’s. Now Timberlake is returning to perform at another Super Bowl halftime show, and yet another entertainment fluff piece has become a reminder that the entertainment industry is awful to women.

Super Bowl LII will be played on Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.