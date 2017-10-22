Justin Timberlake Will Perform at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show
Pop star Justin Timberlake has officially announced he’ll be performing during halftime at Super Bowl LII in a tweet featuring Jimmy Fallon:
I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
The rare bit of entertainment news this weekend that does not involve women being treated horribly marks the first time Timberlake has performed at a Super Bowl Halftime Show since Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, when, come to think of it, he accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s right breast during a performance of “Rock Your Body” due to a “wardrobe malfunction.” In the aftermath, Jackson was uninvited from the Grammys and blacklisted from radio and MTV, while Timberlake’s career trajectory remained essentially unchanged—he didn’t even have to stop being a spokesperson for McDonald’s. Now Timberlake is returning to perform at another Super Bowl halftime show, and yet another entertainment fluff piece has become a reminder that the entertainment industry is awful to women.
Super Bowl LII will be played on Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.