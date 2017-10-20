Did Halt and Catch Fire get such a great final season because no one was watching?

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this episode, Slate’s TV critic, Willa Paskin, managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas, and Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor Matthew Dessem discuss the fourth and final season of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Was the death of a beloved character the most generous in TV history? Did Joe MacMillan’s endpoint make sense for the character? Does Bos deserve to be considered as one of the show’s key characters? Do underwatched shows like Halt and Catch Fire have a better chance of getting a good ending than big hits can hope for?