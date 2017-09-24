Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez has made a $1 million personal donation to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, which is facing a massive humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Deadline reports . The singer and actress appeared earlier Sunday at a press conference in New York with Governor Andrew Cuomo, actress and activist Rosie Perez, baseball player Seth Lugo, and a variety of union leaders and politicians to speak in support of relief efforts in Puerto Rico:

Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, gave her remarks in Spanish, then in English, thanking Governor Cuomo for his work on Puerto Rican relief efforts and asking all Americans to help the Caribbean recover from the devastating hurricane season. Lopez is also collaborating with singer (and her ex-husband) Marc Antony, baseball player and current signifcant other Alex Rodriguez, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and Dallas Mavericks player J.J. Barea to coordinate further aid. Lopez told the audience that she and Rodriguez were using their connections in entertainment and sports to solicit donations and had secured “significant contributions” from Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. “I will always be a New Yorker. I am a proud Puerto Rican,” Lopez said. After the event, Cuomo thanked her for her donation and involvement on Twitter: