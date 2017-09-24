Here is the trailer for a movie called Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

There is a movie called Maze Runner: The Death Cure, and here is its trailer. The name of the movie, which appears in the trailer and will presumably appear on marquees, billboards, and in the film’s opening titles, is, again, Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Maze Runner: The Death Cure will be in theaters on Jan. 26, 2018, which means that in less than a year, people will be walking up to ticket counters and saying, aloud, “Two tickets for Maze Runner: The Death Cure, please!” Not since 1996’s Darkman III: Die Darkman Die has a film’s title been so delightful to read or to say—and that was just direct-to-video!

Maze Runner: The Death Cure was directed by Wes Ball, who also directed Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials. Screenwriter (and Maze Runner veteran) T.S. Nowlin adapted James Dashner’s slightly less wonderfully-titled novel The Death Cure, the final entry in the Maze Runner trilogy, for the film. Judging from the trailer, Maze Runner: The Death Cure will involve not only the maze running characteristic of earlier Maze Runner movies, but also, perhaps, the search for a cure for death—a “Death Cure,” if you will. It’s also possible that the movie revolves around a cure by death, like the water cure, or even a cure invented by Death, like the Keeley Cure. Any of these three possibilities would be perfectly acceptable, as long as the title remains Maze Runner: The Death Cure. “It stops when we find a cure!” Kaya Scodelario says to Dylan O’Brien at one point in the trailer. “There is no cure!” he replies. Maybe there isn’t. But as the trailer makes clear, there is a movie called Maze Runner: The Death Cure.