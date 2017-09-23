In the Wake of Trump’s NFL Tweets, Stevie Wonder Took a Knee Before Performing

President Trump’s plan to bully black athletes into shutting up about systemic racism ran into another snag on Saturday night when beloved musician Stevie Wonder—full disclosure, Mr. Slate is a fan—took a knee before performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York, Deadline reports. Although Wonder did not directly address the president’s flurry of tweets arguing that football players who don’t stand during the national anthem should lose what he called the “privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,” Wonder’s gesture unmistakably evoked Colin Kaepernick. And his plea that the audience “interrupt hate, stand down bigotry, condemn sexism, and find love for all of our global brothers and sisters every day,” reads like a direct rebuke of the president. “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” Wonder told the crowd, as his son Kwame helped him to one knee.