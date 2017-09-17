Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Award Winners
On Sunday, Stephen Colbert is hosting the 69th annual Emmy Awards on CBS, and not only will it be the Late Show host’s first time hosting a major awards show, but he’s also among the night’s nominees in the Variety Series categories. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones’ new season premiered too late to be eligible for this year’s awards, opening up the Outstanding Drama category to new shows, including The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, and Westworld, which is tied for the most-nominated show of the night. And a number of talented actors, including Atlanta’s Donald Glover, The Crown’s Claire Foy, and The Night Of’s Riz Ahmed, stand a chance to win their first Emmys tonight.
Below you’ll find the list of nominees in major categories, which we’ll update throughout the ceremony as the winners are announced.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
**Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
**Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
**Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
**Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
**Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
**Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
**Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
**Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
**John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
**Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
**Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
**Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
**Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
**Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Outstanding TV Movie
**Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
**Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
**Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
**The Voice
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
Project Runway
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
**Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Dale Stern, Veep
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul
**Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
**Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette & Joan
Ron Howard, Genius
James Marsh, The Night Of
Steve Zaillian,The Night Of
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta, “B.A.N.”
Stephen Glover, Atlanta, “Streets on Lock”
**Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None, “Thanksgiving”
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, “Success Failure”
Billy Kimball, Veep, “Georgia”
David Mandel, Veep, “Groundbreaking”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Joel Fields and Joel Weisberg, The Americans, “The Soviet Division”
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, “Chicanery”
Peter Morgan, The Crown, “Assassins”
**Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”
Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld, “The Bicameral Mind”
Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or Movie
David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies
**Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of