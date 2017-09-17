Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Award Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Sunday, Stephen Colbert is hosting the 69th annual Emmy Awards on CBS, and not only will it be the Late Show host’s first time hosting a major awards show, but he’s also among the night’s nominees in the Variety Series categories. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones’ new season premiered too late to be eligible for this year’s awards, opening up the Outstanding Drama category to new shows, including The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, and Westworld, which is tied for the most-nominated show of the night. And a number of talented actors, including Atlanta’s Donald Glover, The Crown’s Claire Foy, and The Night Of’s Riz Ahmed, stand a chance to win their first Emmys tonight.

Below you’ll find the list of nominees in major categories, which we’ll update throughout the ceremony as the winners are announced.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

**Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

**Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

**Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

**Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

**Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

**Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

**Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

**Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

**John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

**Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

**Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

**Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

**Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

**Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Outstanding TV Movie

**Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

**Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

**Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

**The Voice

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

**Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Dale Stern, Veep

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul

**Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

**Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette & Joan

Ron Howard, Genius

James Marsh, The Night Of

Steve Zaillian,The Night Of

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta, “B.A.N.”

Stephen Glover, Atlanta, “Streets on Lock”

**Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None, “Thanksgiving”

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, “Success Failure”

Billy Kimball, Veep, “Georgia”

David Mandel, Veep, “Groundbreaking”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Joel Fields and Joel Weisberg, The Americans, “The Soviet Division”

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, “Chicanery”

Peter Morgan, The Crown, “Assassins”

**Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld, “The Bicameral Mind”

Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or Movie