We Are All Jennifer Garner High on Laughing Gas and Crying About Hamilton on Instagram

 Jennifer Garner posts Instagram video of herself crying over Hamilton.

Sept. 14 2017 5:25 PM

We Are All Jennifer Garner High on Laughing Gas and Crying About Hamilton in This Instagram Video

Still via Instagram

Here’s the mood for Thursday afternoon: Jennifer Garner, sitting in the passenger seat of a car, hopped up on laughing gas, crying about Hamilton.

Garner posted a video to Instagram on Thursday as a throwback to an unspecified date when she apparently became overwhelmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical while at the dentist’s office. “They did the sad part of Hamilton, and I started crying, and I couldn't stop,” she lisps on the drive home. “And they said, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘It's so beautiful! It’s so beautiful! Listen to this song!’”

You heard the lady. Listen to this song.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.