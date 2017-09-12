Watch the Honest Trailer for Dream Daddy, the Hit Game Where You’re a Single Dad Who Dates Other Dads

As part of Screen Junkies’ spinoff series with Smosh Games, here’s an Honest Trailer for Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator , a PC game that became a bestseller on Steam by delivering pretty much exactly what it promises: You play as a single dad who dates other dads. “You’ll juggle trying to bang out all your neighbors while being a reasonably good father to your ethnically ambiguous daughter,” the Honest Trailer narrator explains. Your options range from preppy, clean-cut dads (“Papa Pastor”) to hipster barista dads (“Cream & Sugar Daddy”) to goth dads (“Dadcula”), but the one thing you all have in common is fatherhood.

Of course, it’s not a perfect game, for reasons the Honest Trailer lays out: Choosing the wrong dialogue option can ruin a date, the dad jokes are brutal, and if you were expecting to get down and dirty with the daddies, you should know that things stay pretty PG, making it “the gayest game for straight people ever made.” But if these critiques seem tame by the standards of the usual Honest Trailers, chalk that up to Dream Daddy being a genuinely fun experience and, against all odds, “a solid dating sim with a heartwarming story that’s fun for the whole family.”