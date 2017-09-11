The Teaser for Fifty Shades Freed Combines the Thrills of Sex, Action, and Owning Lots of Expensive Things
Yes, there’s another Fifty Shades movie coming out next year, and from the looks of the first teaser, it’s going to have more sex, action, and rampant materialism than the other two Fifty Shades movies combined. Fifty Shades Darker ended with a proposal, so it makes sense that Fifty Shades Freed will pick up with the wedding and honeymoon of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and the improbably named Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). What an emotionally significant moment for a couple who have already been through so much turm—oh, who are we kidding? Weddings mean excess, especially when the groom is a billionaire, so just sit back and enjoy looking at all the exotic locales, private jet planes, and lacy wedding dresses … which are dangling from chandeliers, for some reason.
Fifty Shades Freed also aims to outdo its predecessors by having even more sex (maybe) and guns. (Though let’s face it, it will never be able to top the iconic Fifty Shades Darker scene in which Christian disarms a woman with a gun using The Force. Most impressive.) It’s probably not a great sign for the love story, though, when you can’t tell whether Ana is being caressed by her husband or an ominous intruder in the last clip of the teaser.
Anyway, you can find out for yourself—and bring your own significant other/ominous intruder—when the movie hits theaters on Valentine’s Day.