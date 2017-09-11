The Teaser for Fifty Shades Freed Combines the Thrills of Sex, Action, and Owning Lots of Expensive Things

Yes, there’s another Fifty Shades movie coming out next year, and from the looks of the first teaser, it’s going to have more sex, action, and rampant materialism than the other two Fifty Shades movies combined. Fifty Shades Darker ended with a proposal, so it makes sense that Fifty Shades Freed will pick up with the wedding and honeymoon of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and the improbably named Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). What an emotionally significant moment for a couple who have already been through so much turm—oh, who are we kidding? Weddings mean excess, especially when the groom is a billionaire, so just sit back and enjoy looking at all the exotic locales, private jet planes, and lacy wedding dresses … which are dangling from chandeliers, for some reason.