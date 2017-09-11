The New Curb Your Enthusiasm Trailer is Devoid of Anything Remotely Caring or Empathetic, Of Course

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm is back, and its star is as rude and irritable as ever. The new trailer for the show’s ninth season (and first since 2011) makes it clear that Larry David’s disdain for his fellow humans hasn’t abated one bit during the show’s extended hiatus: it shows the grouchy misanthrope shushing a crying woman at a funeral, shoving a perfume salesperson in a store, and "yoo-hooing" a judge. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The long-awaited season will be full of cameos, including Bryan Cranston, Carrie Brownstein, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman, Elizabeth Banks, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, with Lauren Graham set to play Larry’s new love interest. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of a Brownstein, whose bowel issues earn her little sympathy from Larry, and Cranston, a therapist who “enjoys the mind of Larry David.” (Don’t we all?)

Advertisement

