How Much of Blade Runner 2049 Can You Watch Before It Opens? Here’s a Clip to Get Started!
Blade Runner 2049 has a runtime of 163 minutes, according to the IMDb, and it won’t be in theaters until Oct. 6., about 37,000 minutes from now. That’s a long time to wait for a long time to watch! But what if I told you that you could reduce that runtime by a full one minute and 29 seconds, just by watching the clip above in advance? And what if I told you that after watching the clip, you’ll be one minute and 29 seconds closer to Blade Runner 2049’s opening day, when you’ll finally be able to experience the short scene embedded above in its original context? And what if I told you could see another two minutes and 29 seconds from Blade Runner 2049 in its first trailer, plus two minutes and 32 seconds of slightly-overlapping footage in the second trailer? That means you can watch roughly six-and-a-half minutes of Blade Runner 2049 in advance, reducing its runtime to a trim 156:30, and all without spending a dime!
What’s more, by the time you finish watching all the advance Blade Runner 2049 footage—and I’m just talking about footage from the actual movie, not extras like Luke Scott’s promotional short “2036: Nexus Dawn,” which will let you spend another six minutes and 30 seconds getting to know Jared Leto’s character, but isn’t part of Denis Villeneuve’s film—you’ll be much closer to Oct. 6 than the six minutes or so you’ve spent actually watching Blade Runner 2049 footage. That’s because each clip has a pre-roll ad, which will get you at least 30 seconds closer to Blade Runner 2049 day—per clip. That’s another one minute and thirty seconds your friends at Slate will help you pass until the inevitable moment that Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters, and the even more inevitable moment that all these moments—you watching trailers, you watching advance clips, you watching promotional shorts, you watching internet advertising, you reading Slate—are lost, like tears in rain. Hope you enjoy the clip!