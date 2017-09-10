How Much of Blade Runner 2049 Can You Watch Before It Opens? Here’s a Clip to Get Started!

Blade Runner 2049 has a runtime of 163 minutes, according to the IMDb, and it won’t be in theaters until Oct. 6., about 37,000 minutes from now. That’s a long time to wait for a long time to watch! But what if I told you that you could reduce that runtime by a full one minute and 29 seconds, just by watching the clip above in advance? And what if I told you that after watching the clip, you’ll be one minute and 29 seconds closer to Blade Runner 2049’s opening day, when you’ll finally be able to experience the short scene embedded above in its original context? And what if I told you could see another two minutes and 29 seconds from Blade Runner 2049 in its first trailer, plus two minutes and 32 seconds of slightly-overlapping footage in the second trailer? That means you can watch roughly six-and-a-half minutes of Blade Runner 2049 in advance, reducing its runtime to a trim 156:30, and all without spending a dime!