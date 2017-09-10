It Heads for a $100 Million Weekend, Saving Hollywood’s Boat From the Storm Drain

Warner Bros.

Variety is proclaiming the box office drought over, as director Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It floats toward a predicted domestic opening weekend of $103 million. If It meets projections, it will be the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror film, nearly doubling the $52.6 million record set by Paranormal Activity 3 in 2011. It’s the first bit of good news the movie industry has gotten after spending the whole summer watching their paper boat sail into a storm drain: summer box office was down 14.6% from 2016, the worst haul since 2006. But just in the nick of time, It appeared with a friendly smile, asking if Hollywood wanted its boat back, and maybe a balloon or two to go along with it.

It took a lot of convincing before Georgie Denbrough reached into the sewer to get his boat back, but film executives went shoulder-deep before It even opened. New Line Cinema has already begun work on the second half, rehiring screenwriter Gary Dauberman to work out the modern-day portion of King’s novel, which Muschietti is expected to direct.

