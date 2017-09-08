Slate’s Spoiler Special Returns for a Spoiler-Filled Discussion of the New Adaptation of It

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this episode, Slate’s movie critic, Dana Stevens, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris, and Slate senior editor Sam Adams discuss It, Andy Muschietti’s take on Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel. Does It’s cosmology make sense? Does the film overuse jump scares? And what’s lost because of what the movie leaves out—including the original novel’s ending and its infamous prepubescent orgy?