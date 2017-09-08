Seth Meyers Tracks All of Trump’s Most Recent Storms, Both Literal and Political

Still taken from the video

As an unprecedented hurricane barrels toward Florida, President Trump is facing a number of other potential disasters as we head into the weekend, many of them of his own making. Seth Meyers broke down Trump’s response to storms both literal and political on Thursday night, noting that Trump didn’t strike a very reassuring tone during a recent statement on Irma. Rather than assure the nation that the government is prepared for the disaster, Trump told reporters that the situation is “not good,” making him sound more like “a grandparent who just walked out of a Transformers movie” than the president, Meyers noted.

But trouble is also brewing on other fronts, including with Trump’s termination of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Paul Ryan initially spoke out to urge Trump not to cancel DACA, but when Trump went ahead and did it anyway, Ryan fell in line and changed his tune, saying that Trump “was right in his decision.” (“Paul Ryan flips so much, he should be at Seaworld,” quipped Meyers.)

So did Trump then reward Ryan for his loyalty? Nope! Trump turned around and sided with Democrats, cutting a debt ceiling deal unpopular with Republicans and tweeting that Dreamers have nothing to worry about at the urging of Nancy Pelosi. “Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi got Donald Trump to call her and then suggested that he tweet something that he then tweeted,” noted Meyers incredulously. “That is some serious Jedi shit, Nancy Pelosi.”