A New Documentary Celebrates the Life of Tyrus Wong, Bambi’s Overlooked Innovator

Animator Tyrus Wong, who died last year at the age of 106, was inducted into the Disney Legends Awards Hall of Fame in 2001 for his work on Bambi. But if you’re not a 20th century art history buff or a Disney trivia nut—or, perhaps, even if you are—his incredible career may have slipped beneath your radar. For decades, Wong’s influence on the 1942 film was misrepresented or underplayed, starting with when it was first released: In the credits, he was listed as one of several “background artists.” In reality, as several people point out in the latest installment of PBS’ American Masters series, Tyrus, the other animators based much of Bambi’s aesthetic off of Wong’s impressionistic nature compositions. “He was that film, in terms of the design,” says animator and historian John Canemaker, “and he was not properly credited for it.”

Luckily, in recent years, some have tried to correct this gross oversight. Fellow Disney artists Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnston sang his praises in a book they wrote about the making of Bambi, while his work has been exhibited in several art exhibitions. Tyrus, which premieres Friday, is the latest tribute, and serves as a comprehensive look at Wong’s life. Filmmaker Pamela Tom goes far beyond his brief, three-year stint at the Mouse House (which encompasses less than 10 minutes of the 73-minute runtime) to trace his origins as a young boy who immigrated from China to the United States with his father in the era of the Chinese Exclusion Act to his role as part of a movement of emerging California-based Asian American artists in the 1930s. Post-Disney, Wong would design Hallmark Christmas cards and animate scenes for live-action films at Warner Bros., including Rebel Without a Cause and The Wild Bunch, as seen in the exclusive clip below.

