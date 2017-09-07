Ezra Koenig’s New Animated Netflix Series, Starring Jaden Smith and Susan Sarandon, Looks Weird as Hell

Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig has a surprise new animated series coming to Netflix, and from the looks of it, it’s a strange one. Jaden Smith voices Kaz, a young man from a family of demon-slayers in Neo Yokio, “the greatest city in the world.” But Kaz is much more interested in doing normal teenager activities, like playing field hockey, going shopping, and just angsting about in general, than in fighting spirits. The supporting cast includes a dizzying list of vocal talents, including Susan Sarandon as Kaz’s Aunt Agatha and Jude Law as his mecha-butler. Other voices are provided by Tavi Gevinson, Jason Schwartzman, Desus & Mero, Richard Ayoade, Steve Buscemi, Alexa Chung, Stephen Fry, Willow Smith, and Amandla Stenberg.