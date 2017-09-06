Elisabeth Moss Encounters Modern Art and Awkward Conversations in the Trailer for The Square

Sweden’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards is The Square, a biting satirical drama about contemporary art and the people who love it. Claes Bang stars as Christian, a museum creator at the converted Stockholm Palace whose latest experimental installation aims to remind patrons of their role “as responsible fellow human beings.” (Apparently this involves some kind of caveman screaming during a lavish banquet. Art, am I right?) Elisabeth Moss plays a journalist covering The Square’s PR campaign who has a one-night stand with Christian, leading to some awkward conversation when he can't remember her name.