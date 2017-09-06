Stephen Colbert on Trump’s Post-Harvey Visit: “He’s Been Closer to a Flood in a Russian Hotel Room”

Still taken from the video

Stephen Colbert returned from a two-week vacation to catch up on everything that’s happened in his absence—most importantly, Hurricane Harvey. Colbert opened The Late Show with praise for the first responders and urged viewers to donate to The Greater Houston Community Foundation and other organizations. But, while speaking of “unprecedented disasters,” he then turned his eye on Trump’s response to the hurricane.

The Late Show audience booed and jeered as Colbert read a report noting that while on his first trip to Texas since the storm hit, Trump—more preoccupied with the size of the crowds listening to him—“didn’t meet a single storm victim, see an inch of rain, or get near a flooded street.” He even delivered his speech while barricaded off from the crowd by cars, as if he were expecting a zombie attack, Colbert noted, adding, “He’s been closer to a flood in a Russian hotel room.”

Even when Trump took an “emotional mulligan” and went back to Texas for a re-do, he couldn’t even load emergency supplies properly and was unnervingly upbeat about a natural disaster while talking to reporters. Heck, even Mike Pence did better.