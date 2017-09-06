Seth Meyers Wades Through a Week’s Worth of Garbage From President Garbageman

But as fun as it is to pay another visit to the president’s wounded psyche, Meyers’ footage of Trump gathering faith leaders around him to sing his praises—one thanks God for giving America “a gift: President Donald Trump”—is positively terrifying, in a Jesus Camp sort of way. (Cutting to footage of Trump making fun of talking haircut Marco Rubio seems like a tactical error, in that it’s one of the few times he was likeable.) After touching on Trump’s continuing demonization of the media, Meyers uses the plight of Houston local hero Jesus Contreras—a paramedic who now faces deportation thanks to Trump’s latest sop to his white supremacist base—to pivot to DACA. There’s not much to say about the DACA rollback that hasn’t already been said—Trump and his crew are really, really horrible, film at eleven—and it’s too cruel to be very funny. But in the summer of 2017, if you have a platform like Late Night with Seth Meyers, there are worse ways to use it than reminding everyone that the President is an asshole.