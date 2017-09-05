Colin Trevorrow Is No Longer Directing Star Wars: Episode IX

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The Star Wars franchise is burning through directors like Skywalkers go through lightsabers. In June, Chris Miller and Phil Lord were fired from the Han Solo spinoff movie they were directing, and now Lucasfilm has announced that it is also parting ways with Colin Trevorrow, the director of Episode IX, citing it as a mutual decision.

A statement on the official Star Wars site announced the news on Tuesday.

Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.

Advertisement



While we still don’t have details about what, exactly, Trevorrow and Lucasfilm differed on, it's worth noting that Trevorrow’s most recent film, The Book of Henry, got pretty abysmal reviews. He is also known for directing Jurassic World and the time travel comedy Safety Not Guaranteed.