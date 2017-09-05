We’ve Rounded Up the Hottest Labor Day Bargains in American History

Labor Day is finally over, and as Americans across the country get back to the hard work of making our bosses richer, we’re keeping spirits high with the memory of all the amazing products we purchased at Labor Day sales. To help you get back in the workday groove—and to keep you from asking too many questions about the terms of your employment—we’ve rounded up just a few of the greatest Labor Day bargains from years gone by. Each offer was advertised in a local paper as part of a Labor Day Sale (though the earliest examples were in May, not September) and is absolutely real. How many of these extraordinary deals did you take advantage of, in lieu of a pension, job security, or a living wage?