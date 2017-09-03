Poet John Ashbery dies at 90.

Ashbery was born in 1927 in Rochester, New York and began publishing poetry as a student at Deerfield Academy. At Harvard, he wrote a thesis about W. H. Auden; in 1956—after Ashbery had picked up an M.A. from Columbia and spent a few years as a copywriter—Auden selected his collection Some Trees for a Yale Younger Poets Prize, his first of many such honors. Although he was associated with the “New York School” of poets, along with Harvard classmates Frank O’Hara and Kenneth Koch, he spent the group’s late-1950s-early-1960s heyday living in France, where he worked as an art critic and translator. Always close to the art world, he was fêted at Warhol’s factory when he returned to New York in 1965.