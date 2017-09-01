Damien Chazelle’s Mysterious Parisian Musical Drama Is Headed to Netflix

Damien Chazelle’s mysterious new project just got a little less mysterious. Netflix announced on Friday that Chazelle’s The Eddy is an eight-part musical drama that will debut on the streaming service as a Netflix original series. The show will follow the owner and house band of a jazz club in modern-day Paris and include dialogue in French, English, and Arabic.

The Eddy was written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scribe Jack Thorne. Chazelle will serve as executive producer and direct two of the eight episodes. He most recently won the Oscar for Best Director for La La Land, which featured music by songwriting duo Pasek and Paul. The Eddy’s music will be written by Glen Ballard, who is best known for co-writing Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill and a number of Michael Jackson hits.